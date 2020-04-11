mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Knxwledge Continues His Meek Mill Flip Series With "Meek, Vol.6"

Alexander Cole
April 11, 2020 12:24
736 Views
21
1
CoverCover

Meek, Vol.6
Knxwledge

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Knxwledge is back with another set of remixes of Meek Mill's most beloved songs.


Knxwledge continues to be one of the most well-respected producers in the game right now and he has been consistently dropping projects for his fans to enjoy during the quarantine. One of the series that has been getting him some well-deserved praise as of late is his Meek Mill remix tapes. Essentially, Knxwledge takes some old Meek songs and flips them as he adds his own unique sound, while also implementing some chopped and screwed-type elements.

The producer recently unleashed his latest effort on Bandcamp and the whole 8-track project can be heard, below. This tape is called Meek, Vol.6 and it features a plethora of tracks that hardcore fans of the Philly MC will recognize. These flips have a very cozy and relaxed vibe to them which will certainly help get you through this quarantine.

If you're curious to hear some re-imagined Meek tracks, we highly suggest giving this a spin.

Tracklist

1. whatuneed
2. finishline
3. sameolemeek_
4. 7fold
5. kntshow
6. koldjawn
7. gottagetit
8. realni**agrammys_

 

Knxwledge new mixtapes Mixtapes new album project Knxwledge Meek Mill
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Knxwledge Continues His Meek Mill Flip Series With "Meek, Vol.6"
21
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject