Knxwledge Continues His Meek Mill Flip Series With "Meek, Vol.6"

Knxwledge continues to be one of the most well-respected producers in the game right now and he has been consistently dropping projects for his fans to enjoy during the quarantine. One of the series that has been getting him some well-deserved praise as of late is his Meek Mill remix tapes. Essentially, Knxwledge takes some old Meek songs and flips them as he adds his own unique sound, while also implementing some chopped and screwed-type elements.

The producer recently unleashed his latest effort on Bandcamp and the whole 8-track project can be heard, below. This tape is called Meek, Vol.6 and it features a plethora of tracks that hardcore fans of the Philly MC will recognize. These flips have a very cozy and relaxed vibe to them which will certainly help get you through this quarantine.

If you're curious to hear some re-imagined Meek tracks, we highly suggest giving this a spin.

Tracklist

1. whatuneed

2. finishline

3. sameolemeek_

4. 7fold

5. kntshow

6. koldjawn

7. gottagetit

8. realni**agrammys_