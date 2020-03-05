The New York Knicks will have plenty of cap space to work with once again this summer, as the team's perpetual rebuild has led them no where thus far. Shocking, but true.

Unlike last year, when the Knicks struck out on their top tier targets, there won't be many coveted superstars on the free agent market for them to spend their money on. There is, however, one future Hall of Famer that has surfaced as a potential trade target for the Knicks this off-season. And he just so happens to be a former client of the Knicks' newly appointed president, Leon Rose.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Citing "NBA sources," Knicks insider Frank Isola reports that the organization has begun "gathering intel" on Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, and they could make a run at him this summer when they'll have plenty of cap space available to pay off his exorbitant contract. Paul, who will turn 35 in May, is owed $41.3 million next season, and an additional $44.2 million in the 2021-22 season.

Despite the hefty contract and concerns about his age, there's no denying CP3's impact on the court. Some expected the Thunder to hit the reset button and trade the veteran point guard after acquiring him in the Russell Westbrook deal last July, but he has proven to be a valuable piece in their rebuild. OKC is one of the most surprising (in a good way) teams this season, currently seeded sixth in the Western Conference with a record of 38-24.

Paul, who earned All Star honors for the 10th time this year, has appeared in 61 of OKC's 62 games, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals along the way. The Knicks are in desperate need of a point guard (in addition to every other position) and although they may find one in the draft (RE: LaMelo Ball), it appears as though the team will be closely monitoring the CP3 situation this off-season.