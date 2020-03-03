It's been a while since we've heard from LaVar Ball and although nobody was complaining about that, FS1 felt it necessary to give the Ball Father some air time on Tuesday's episode of Undisputed. As always, LaVar had plenty of outlandish predictions, including how his oldest son Lonzo will lead the Pelicans to victory over the Lakers in the playoffs and how his middle son, LiAngelo, will lead the league in scoring one day.

When the topic shifted to his youngest son, LaMelo, LaVar once again explained that he's hoping to see his son get drafted by the New York Knicks.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

When asked by Skip Bayless about his dream scenario for the 2020 NBA Draft, LaVar replied:

"The best fit in my eyes is New York. The New York Knicks. Because I know Melo - Melo is a big city guy, he likes lights, he'd love it." He adds, "Cleveland, he already lived in Cleveland - he don't like that cold weather like that."

This isn't the first time that LaVar has tried to speak LaMelo to the Knicks into existence. During an appearance with TMZ Sports back in January, LaVar made it clear that he's pulling for the Knicks to land the No. 1 overall selection so they can draft LaMelo with the top pick (and later sign Lonzo and LiAngelo as well). As it stands, the Knicks (19-42) have the fifth worst record in the NBA and if the season ended today they would have just a 10.5% chance of securing the No. 1 spot.

Check out LaVar's thoughts in the video embedded below.