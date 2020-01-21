If LaVar Ball gets his wish, his youngest son, LaMelo, will be playing his home games at Madison Square Garden for the foreseeable future.

During a recent "TMZ Roundtable" discussion with Master P and Metta World Peace, the Ball Father reiterated that he thinks LaMelo will go No. 1 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft and he's hoping the New York Knicks will be there to select him. Furthermore, LaVar's dream scenario includes Mark Jackson taking over as Knicks head coach and all three of his season wearing the orange and blue one day. Of course.

This isn't the first time that the Ball family has teased Knicks fans with interest in the franchise. At the start of the season, the 18-year old guard posted some photos of his NBA 2K MyPlayer on the Knicks along with lyrics from "Rebel's Kick It," specifically, "Sending God my wishes, still got some pending, yeah."

LaMelo recently suffered a foot injury and has therefore decided to shut it down for the remainder of the season rather than risk further injuring himself ahead of the draft in June. In 13 games with the NBL's Illawarra Hawks, Ball averaged 17 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

The Knicks (12-32) are currently tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third worst record in the NBA, and if the season ended today (it does not) they'd have a 50% chance of landing a Top 4 pick. Most mock drafts have Ball going within the Top 3.