Klay Thompson is lowkey one of the funniest players in the entire NBA. Whether it be his bizarre fashion choices or deadpan comments to the media, Thompson is always amusing us with some sort of wacky antics. This past weekend, Thompson decided to bring his antics to a Chicago Cubs game where he sat beside his girlfriend and Chicago native, Laura Harrier. The two were enjoying some beer and peanuts at the game, although it was clear that Thompson had some other activities on his mind.

At one point, Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich went up to bat and Thompson had some choice words for the star as he heckled him. From there, Thompson could be seen dancing in his seat alongside Harrier who seemed amused by her boyfriend's actions.

Thompson and Harrier had broken up earlier this year but recently they have been back together and appear to be going strong. The two even went on vacation so it's clear the two are back on. Thompson certainly knows the way to Harrier's heart as he continues to go to Cubs games with her.

Perhaps this rekindling will even help with his ACL recovery which is expected to last into the early stages of 2020.

