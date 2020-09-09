His sordid breakup with ex-fiancé Erica Dixon played out for reality television, but in recent years, Lil Scrappy has been happily married to his wife, Bambi. The pair have welcomed two children and have even continued to appear on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta together, but back in the day, Bambi was featured on the show separate from her now-husband. Prior to her appearances on LHHA, Bambi was a cast member on Basketball Wives L.A. before moving on to the VH1 series where she was promoted as a love interest for Benzino. During the time when Kirk Frost was caught cheating on his pregnant wife Rasheeda many years ago, there was a scene where Bambi, Benzino, Kirk, and two other women were getting friendly in a hot tub.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Kirk Frost recently sat down with VH1 to revisit that controversial hot tub scene as he rewatched the episode. "When Scrappy started to date Bambi it was weird, but I actually was like, she's really a good chick. She was watching out for me. Even though it seems strange, Bambi was the one who was like, 'Ay, get it together.' She felt like a big sister," Kirk said. "She was chillin', she was there, but she ain't do nothing crazy [in the hot tube]. It's weird to see them together, but I told him, I could see them being together. I always thought she was like, wifey material. I would always say that about her."

He also explained away his infidelities in the hot tub scene saying that back then, he believed his marriage to Rasheeda Frost was over at that point. Watch the hot tub scene below and check out what else Kirk had to say about Benzino.