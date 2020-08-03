Lil Scrappy and Bambi announced that they were pregnant with their second child at the beginning of this year and now, it's official. Their baby girl Xylo is here.

The Love & Hip-Hop couple told the world that they were headed to the hospital to deliver their second baby earlier today, sharing a video of them in the delivery room six hours ago. A short while later, they announced that Xylo had arrived.

"She’s here everybody," said Lil Scrappy. "Wish my wife @adizthebam a congratulations for being so strong. She pushed for 10 min and had our #BabyXYLO beaurtiful head full of hair 7lbs 5oz we are blessed and I’m thanking God he blessed us with a healthy baby."

Scrappy shared a picture of his wife in the hospital bed, lovingly looking at her little girl, who stays covered with a blanket. Zylo appears to have been quick, rushing to get out into the world.

We'll be patiently waiting for the reveal of her first pictures. Congratulations to Lil Scrappy and Bambi!

Lil Scrappy and Bambi already have one baby, Breland, who was born in September 2018. Scrappy also has one child from a previous relationship.

Their pregnancy journey will likely be documented in the next season of their reality show.