King Charles III reportedly instructed Prince Harry not to bring his wife, Meghan Markle, to Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth II's health took a turn for the worse. According to The Sun, Charles told Harry that wouldn't be "appropriate" for the Duchess of Sussex to be in attendance.

“Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time,” a source told The Sun. “It was pointed out to him that Kate [Middleton] was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family.”

The source says that Charles “made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome.”



WPA Pool / Getty Images

The Palace announced that doctors were “concerned” about the Queen's health on Thursday and that she had been put under “medical supervision.” In wake of the news, members of the royal family raced to Scotland to be with the Queen in her final moments.

A highly-placed palace source for the New York Post similarly added: “Tensions were so high and there was no way Meghan could have gone to Balmoral."

BBC’s long-time royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell admitted on the network that Markle, “might not be terribly warmly welcomed, to be perfectly candid about it.”

Elizabeth II ended up passing away on September 8th at 96 years old.

