Seven months after Hollywood Unlocked reported that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away, Buckingham Palace is reporting that the monarch has died. This morning (September 8), there have been ongoing reports that the Queen was ill, and later, images of the Royal Family reportedly rushing to her side surfaced. The exact state of her health was not shared, but it was reported that her physicians expressed "concern."

Then, less than an hour ago, the Royal Family's verified Twitter account confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II passed. She was 96.



WPA Pool / Getty Images

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the brief statement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

As thousands express their condolences over her death, Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked has also become a trending topic. Earlier this year, the blogging giant reported that they had sources who informed them that the Queen was dead. The news quickly reached one end of the earth to the other, but as quick as social media circulated the report, Buckingham Palace stepped in to say that she was alive and well.

When confronted, Lee repeatedly stood by his source until he finally conceded with an apology for the confusion.

Check out a few posts about the Queen below.