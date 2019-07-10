Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child into the world via surrogate at the top of May and shared the news detailing just how "perfect" he is. "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," Kim added of her newborn at the time.

A few days after settling with another little one, Kim admitted that she was a little nervous (especially considering her law venture) but was surprised by easy little Psalm west made things. "I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much," she wrote.

Now weeks later, Kim has come through to share another update on her growing baby with an image shared to Instagram that sees him tossing up a little smirk for the camera. "I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kim wrote alongside the picture.

Before the name Psalm was chosen for the newest West, Kim had seriously considered naming him after her brother, Rob.

“I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, after my brother, Rob,” she previously admitted. “But then it’s kind of like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn’t really go, but I was really feeling that. And my brother approved it, so that’s like our one kind of name.”