Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram to reveal that her eldest son, Saint, had broken his arm. The KKW Beauty mogul shared a snap of the young boy sitting in a wheelchair with a pillow on his lap.

“Who do you think cried more today?” the 40-year-old wrote on her story. “My baby boy broke his arm in a few places today. I'm not ok.”

The mother of four then posted another picture of Saint holding his bandaged arm, writing, “poor baby.”

It remains unclear exactly how the 5-year-old sustained his injuries, but from the sounds of it, Kardashian’s heart is hurting almost as much as her little boy’s broken arm.

For someone so young, Saint has certainly been through a lot this year. It was revealed on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that he had contracted COVID-19 after the West family was exposed to the virus.

“Sainty just tested positive for COVID, and North is saying she’s feeling sick,” the children’s mother can be heard saying on the show.

“I’m not trying to freak anyone out, I’m just really worried,” Kardashian said to the cameras.

From what we know about Saint, he seems to be quite the trooper, and it likely won’t be long until he’s well on the way to recovery, playing with his siblings and cousins once again.

See Kardashian’s emotional posts for yourself below.

