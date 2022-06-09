Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been dating for over six months now, and it is clear that things are progressing pretty fast. Davidson has been spending time with Kardashian's children and while he has certainly felt the wrath of Kanye West, he continues to stand by his new girlfriend.

In new episodes of The Kardashians, Kim has been extremely complimentary of Pete and at times, she has provided just a little bit too much information. For instance, in a report from ET Canada, it was revealed that in the last episode of her Hulu show she explained how one time, Pete got her extremely horny just by going to get ice cream at Rite Aid. Needless to say, sometimes, it's the little things that make her happy.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“Pete is such a good, good person. I can’t even explain it. He just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things,” Kardashian said. “One time, Pete was like, ‘Babe, let’s go get some ice cream at Thrifty.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god, you are making me so f**king horny.’ Rite Aid? Thrifty? It was literally one of the best nights of my life.”

Kim wouldn't say whether or not she loved Davidson, although she was quite shy about making such an assertion. Either way, it seems pretty obvious the two are having a good time with one another.

