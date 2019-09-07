Sometimes, celebrities go to great lengths to keep their private information private, but it still somehow gets out there. Other times, as we now know with Kim Kardashian and her baby news, celebrities get drunk and spill the beans themselves.

In a new clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim tells Scott Disick exactly how news of her surrogate leaked.

“How is it that everybody found out about your surrogate, by the way?” Scott asks.

“I got drunk on Christmas Eve and I told someone on Christmas Eve and I don’t remember who I told ’cause I was drunk,” she said.

“Multiple people?” he responds.

“I think so,” Kim replied.

Kim goes on to talk about difficulties being a mother saying, “At first I was having so much anxiety, just because I’m going to be a mom of four.” Disick interrupts her to say, “Look at your mom, she’s got 19 kids. She’s not stressed.”

“Yeah, I want to kill myself,” Kris Jenner chimes in.

Kim and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, Psalm back in May.

