Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian admitted to having gained 18 pounds over the last year and that she is on the road to slimming back down. According to ETCanada, she used her Instagram stories to confess she goes through ups-and-downs like all the rest of us.

“OK, so we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do with this one, but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” Kardashian said as while heading out to train with Melissa Alcantara. “And yeah, I mean, sometimes we all off and sometimes you really gotta get it together and this is one of my fallen off times where I am, I think, 18 pounds up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.”

Kim and the rest of her family have been posting a number of pics for Halloween, all of which seem to feature Kanye in a huge, overbearing costume. "This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flintstones dreams come true," Kim wrote on a pic of the family dressed as the Flintstones. She looks great here, but it can never hurt to stay in shape.