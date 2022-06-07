When Kid Rock went on a drunken rant at his Honky Tonk bar in Nashville back in 2019, no one was really surprised. The rocker has been known less for his music in recent years and more for his dedication to Donald Trump and all things Americana, playing shows at Republican rallies and making appearances at politically-charged events. During his inebriated declaration in his Tennessee bar two years ago, Rock grabbed the microphone and made it clear that he wasn't a fan of The View's Joy Behar or media mega-mogul Oprah Winfrey.

During the rant, Rock denied that he was racist, a label that some in attendance began shouting at him, and yelled "F*ck Oprah." Then there was apparently a Tina Turner "Proud Mary" karaoke moment following Rock telling both Behar and Winfrey to suck his...you know. Eventually, he was reportedly ushered off of his own stage for being too intoxicated.



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Rock has decided to revisit this embarrassing moment on Tucker Carson Originals on Fox Nation. Despite the controversy that reportedly caused his bar to close, the musician stands by what he said.

"I don't apologize to anybody. I'm not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and f---in' next thing, I'm on stage [saying] f--- Oprah," he said. Rock also explained that during his rant, he mistook Kathy Lee Gifford for his real target, Kathy Griffin.

"I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump's head, but I'm so out of it I'm like 'f--- Kathie Lee Gifford.'" he said. "When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I'm like, 'Oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford.' We've been kind of friendly throughout the years...now I feel a little bad."

Check out the 2019 moment below.

