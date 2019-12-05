A recent rant made by Kid Rock has landed the iconic musician in hot water. A video showing an inebriated Kid Rock surfaced that was reportedly taken as the rock musician took over the microphone at his Nashville venue and began to share his dislike for Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar, and Kathy Lee Gifford. Kid insisted he wasn't racist but rambled on a few obscenities about how the women could suck his...you know...and while there isn't a lead in into how this rant came about, Kid did later explain why he has a bone to pick with the Own Network mogul.



Rick Diamond/Getty Images

"My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show…🏳️‍🌈 I said f*ck that and her. End of story," he wrote on Twitter. Still, as random as this drunken moment may seem, it's caused Kid to lose out in business.

It has been reported by ABC News that Detroit's Little Ceasar's Arena that houses Kid's Made in Detroit restaurant has decided not to renew the establishment's licensing agreement that expires in Spring 2020. Kid opened up his eatery in 2017, but it looks as if his hometown has refused to support him through this backlash. "Venues are open, inviting, inclusive and respectful to all," Chris Granger, group president of sports and entertainment for Ilitch Holdings said.

“I appreciate all who have patronized our place and still have much love for the city of Detroit and the people/organizations that I have helped there for years, black, white, whatever, but learned long ago, go where you're celebrated, not tolerated," Kid shared with the public on Wednesday.

After his controversial video circulated, Kid faced accusations of racism, with leaders stepping forward to speak out against his statements. The musician has denied he targeted anyone because of their ethnicity.