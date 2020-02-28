Kid Ink Returns With New Song "Look At That"

Since his departure from RCA Records, Kid Ink has been taking advantage of his newfound freedom, sharing the song “Holy Grail” earlier this month and the video for “FCUKIZYOUDOIN” just days ago. Today, the LA artist decides to keep his foot on the gas and share another new song called “Look At That.”

Over production from ISM, Ink shows off his lyrical prowess and raps about his come up in the game. “Look at where we came from, roaches and rats/ I never front but I aint going back” he spits. Ink first teased the song a couple weeks ago on Twitter, saying he was just “fucking around in the studio” before asking fans if he should drop it, which he thankfully now has.

Take a listen to the cool melodic raps and let us know what you think. Look for more to be on the way!

Quotable Lyrics:

No freestyle nigga just got paid

Start a money fight like Rampage ayy

Nigga tryna eat, let me say my grace

And roll another blunt of this Sante Fe