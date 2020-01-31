Kid Ink Gets Melodic On New Single "Holy Grail"

Kid Ink has earned his stripes over time, becoming a genuine fan favorite over at HNHH. Perhaps it's because of his versatility, his ability to bar up or get melodic depending on what the song requires. Today, Ink has opted for a hybrid on "Holy Grail," the latest single from the Los Angeles rapper. Taking to a synthy instrumental, Ink rides the lively percussion with an ode to self-motivation. "I just made another sale, product falling off the scale," he sings, in the song's hook.

Rather than taking up too much space, Ink grounds his flow in a relatively simple scheme. "I been going through it, some problems I could tell all the press," he raps. "But I need more than a minute to get it off my chest." Sadly, it really does sound like Ink has been going through it, at one point lamenting that he's been "fighting for his freedom." We can only hope he continues to stay motivated on the basis of his own hustle, as the music he's been dropping continues to ring off.

Quotable Lyrics

Been a minute since you hit me with a text or a call, wait

Now I'm on here I got the beam on the target

I promise that you n***s never see me cold-hearted

Get it before now watch me take it to ten

I had a milli in hand before the label was in