One of the biggest surprises of the NFL season has been Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. Everyone knew Burrow had a lot of potential as a quarterback, but very few people actually saw him going all the way to the Super Bowl in his sophomore season. He has been playing incredible football with this Cincinnati Bengals roster, and he almost seems destined to win it all this season as the Bengals are showing a ton of promise when it matters the most.

As an Ohio native, Burrow has been attracting the attention of other Ohio-born celebrities. One such person is none other than Kid Cudi, who is planning on going to the Super Bowl this year. In fact, Cudi recently took to Twitter, where he revealed the gift that Burrow recently gave him.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"Ok. So after the Bengals win against the Chiefs, I hit Joe and congratulated him and asked if I could have his jersey. He said yes and sent it right away," Cudi wrote. "Rockin this bitch to the game and then framing it. I am so geeked right now."

As you can see, the Bengals jersey below is autographed by Burrow and includes the words "Ohio Love." There is very obviously some mutual respect here, and it has ultimately manifested in a very cool and unique way.

Hopefully for Cudi, Burrow and the Bengals are able to go out and secure that win this weekend.