Joe burrow has seemingly become a national sensation overnight, leading the reinvigorated Cincinnati Bengals on a historic playoff run that resulted in the young squad playing for the coveted Lombardi Trophy. While LSU fans of the star QB could've seen his success coming, to everyone else, this level of turnaround is unheard of in only your second year in the league--especially given that the Bengals were 4-11-1 just a year ago.

In watching Joe Burrow this season, it seems that the young QB's greatness has yet to be seen, and that is crazy. But Burrow's story as a star QB was never supposed to be his reality. No. According to Joe Burrow in an interview with NFL.com, he originally wanted to be a wide receiver or running back.

(David Eulitt/Getty Images)

"I wanted to be a running back or a receiver; I don't know why," the second-year QB said. "I guess I thought in peewee football we weren't gonna throw the ball very much, so I wanted to have the ball in my hand. Obviously, I'm glad it worked out the way that it did. This is my career; I don't know if I'd be an NFL wide receiver, that's probably a pipe dream, but I can play quarterback pretty well."

But his peewee football coach set him on the course to become a QB by shifting him to the position instead of Burrow's dream positions. And the rest, as they say, is history. Winning a National Title at LSU and now headlining the Super Bowl, it's safe to say Burrow's peewee coach had some significant insight. Cincinnati fans should be proud.

[Via]