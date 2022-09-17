Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy Award win inspired people from all walks of life. After her tearful acceptance speech, fans and celebs alike gave the seasoned actress her flowers --- both literally and figuratively. On Friday (September 16), Ralph's son Etienne posted a TikTok of the many bouquet's his mom received since making history on Sunday night.

Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and guests at the 2022 Emmys - Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Out of all the special notes, Etienne was mostly excited about the sweet message from Kid Cudi. Along with a batch of fresh flowers, the "Pursuit Of Happiness" star sent a note that read, "Congrats Sheryl, you are a legend, and watching you and Quinta [Brunson] win was truly inspiring. Your speech was everything. Always rooting for you…Looking forward to meeting you one day.”

Although the Abbott Elementary actress is not isn't too familiar with the Cudi, her 30-year old son was over the moon about the rapper's message. He captioned the celebratory TikTok video, "Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think one of my favorite artists of all time would be sending flowers to my mom. I know this is about my Mom, but @KidCudi, my mother wouldn’t know who you were if I wasn’t blasting your music on my way to school in the morning or her buying tickets to see you for my high school graduation. I am your fan from DAY 1 bro bro. Thank you for showing love to moms. You are loved my g.”

Cudi isn't the only star to send love and flowers to Ralph after she became the second Black woman to win the Emmy award for best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Oprah Winfrey also sent over a full batch of flowers that took three men to carry.

@walkgoodetienne Literally the biggest bouquet i’ve ever seen in my life. We had to carry it through the back! â¬ original sound - Etienne (eh-tee-en) Maurice

Congrats again to Sheryl Lee Ralph. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.