Kiana Ledé Creeps Around With Kehlani On "Ur Best Friend"

Erika Marie
July 23, 2021 02:29
Ur Best Friend
Ledé drops off her latest R&B jam featuring a look from fellow songbird Kehlani.


There's some "sneaky link" behavior going on on "Ur Best Friend." There have been several standout R&B offerings this year and now, Kiana Ledé is hoping that her Kehlani-assisted single will become the next to climb the charts. The pair of singers take their turns sharing their viewpoints in this story, and it sounds as if Kiana is in a relationship with a man but creeping around with his best friend, Kehlani.

Ledé shared a still from the forthcoming visual that looks as if the ladies are going to turn up the heat. Recently, one of Kehlani's fans took to Twitter to ask her when she would be delivering a lesbian-centered album now that she's come out to the world, and the singer hinted that it may already be in the works.

Until we hear more news about that, stream Kiana Ledé's "Ur Best Friend" featuring Kehlani and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Hey, he had the courage to step up and pull up 6 speed, like
Put in so much work, just to make it worth
And he’s almost perfect and that why it hurts
And he calls me family, that’s what make it worse
Oooooh
It’s wrong, but I make you feel right
You texting my phone while right beside him
Wish it was anyone besides him

