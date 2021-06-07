Kehlani, who came out as a lesbian earlier this year, detailed how the father of her child, Javaughn Young-White, reacted to the news during a new Facebook Watch special, titled Pride On! Kehlani & Larray’s Excellent Pride Ride.

“I have a two-year-old daughter…She’s the best. Me and her dad are like really, really close friends, and the decision to start a family was really easy for us because we both believed in each other’s ability to be good parents,” she said. “We just focus on being a team, honestly, and when I was able to tell him, like, I’ve come to newer terms with my sexuality and he’s super super super supportive.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Kehlani first revealed her sexuality in April with a statment admitting that she "finally" knew she was a lesbian. "Y'all think something's new about me, you wanna know?" she wrote. "I finally know I'm a lesbian."

Kehlani has previously identified as queer and pansexual.

Later in the Facebook Watch special, Kehlani spoke how she and Young-White identify for their kid. She explained: “Like usually where people would bring up ‘mom and dad,’ we also say ‘mom and mom’ and ‘dad and dad.’”

[Via]