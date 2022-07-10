Khloe Kardashian's toxic relationship with Tristan Thompson has social media talking once again. Though their most recent situation isn't as bad as the basketball player cheating on her and having a child with another woman, it indeed was enough to have fans judging Khloe's actions.

Earlier today, the socialite took to her IG story to issue her baby daddy a 'thank you' message. Apparently, the 31-year-old felt generous and sent Khloe numerous bouquets of pink flowers. Grateful for his gift, she snapped a picture of them and shared it with her 260 million Instagram followers. However, she must have felt instant regret, because she took it down right away.

She wasn't quick enough, though, as several social media outlets were able to snag a screenshot and began sharing it on their platforms. The Shade Room posted it, garnering over 40,000 likes and countless comments from people talking down on Khloe for still dealing with the womanizer.

One person wrote, "She said on the show that she believes in 4-5-6 [chances]." Another one added, "What did he do now that she doesn't know about yet?" Nonetheless, Khloe has acted as if nothing happened. She continued posting on her story like usual and hasn't offered any explanation for the post and delete.

In recent news regarding what Tristan has been up to, last week he was seen out in Vegas partying with a mystery woman. TMZ obtained images of the Chicago Bulls forward pulling at the lady's waist and whispering in her ear. These actions came as no surprise initially, but his recent gift to Khloe has fans questioning his motive.