Khloé Kardashian has addressed the drama surrounding her second baby with her ex, Tristan Thompson, for the first time on the family's latest show, The Kardashians. In a promo clip for season two, Khloé can be seen holding back tears as she speaks about the situation with Kris Jenner.

“There is something that I am ready to talk about,” she begins in the video.



Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

“Tristan and I are having another baby,” she continued while looking emotional. “It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a difficult experience. This has been a difficult time in my life, but it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."

In response, Jenner admits that it's "hard to watch her in pain.”

Kardashian and Thompson began dating back in 2016 and welcomed their first daughter, True, in 2018. The NBA star later conceived a child with Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with Kardashian. His infidelity was a topic of Season 1 of The Kardashians. By the time their second child was born via surrogate in August, they had broken up.

Check out the new teaser for season 2 of The Kardashians below. The next episode is set to premiere on Hulu on Thursday, September 22.

