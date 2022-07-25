As they gear up for the arrival of their second child together, sources have informed Page Six that a reunion between Khloé Kardashian and her co-parent Tristan Thompson wouldn't be entirely surprising, even given their troubling past.

The story goes that the reality star informed a close group of friends about her and the athlete's plans to expand their family via surrogate last November, but the very next month the Kardashians were taken aback – along with the rest of the world – by rumours that Thompson had impregnated another woman.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sleuths eventually concluded that the timing meant the Canadian athlete had cheated on his second baby mama (again), though the world had no idea about Khloé's pregnancy until last month when rumours began floating around.

On July 13th, news of the surrogacy finally leaked, and while some were happy for the Good American founder, others couldn't help but roll their eyes at her decision to continue building a life with someone who's done her dirty so many times before.

An industry insider confirmed at the time that news of the second Thompson-Kardashian child was set to be a storyline on the famous family's reality series, "but that was before the news of Tristan cheating and the breakup happened."

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"Once it was determined that they’d be going through the pregnancy somewhat separately, word got out to too many people and they realized it was likely going to leak and that it would be hard to keep things secret before the September premiere," the source continued.

Though some speculated that the child has already been born, as of Friday, the baby boy has yet to arrive. Khloé is said to be looking forward to her new role as a mother of two, and even reportedly has her sights set on getting her baby daddy back.

"I’m told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him, and nothing would shock me if they got back together again," an insider told Page Six. "This is really why the family is not shunning Tristan. They’re standing by Khloé, of course. The Kardashians always stick together."

Would you be surprised to see the questionable couple get back together? Sound off below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]