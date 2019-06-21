Khalid kicked off his Free Spirit world tour in Phoenix last night and couldn't help but shed a few tears considering just how far the 21-year-old "Talk" singer has come. “It wasn’t that long ago,” Khalid told the crowd before tears fell down his face. “That I was playing in rooms of 50 people, and no one was paying attention to me, and now I’m in an arena. I’ve done a few tours now, but this one — it means the most to me.”

Khalid clearly still felt all kinds of grateful after his set and shared a clip of emotional moment to Instagram, writing, "Tonight was the first show of tour and I was a little overwhelmed. Never would have imagined that I’d receive this much love 3 years ago. Thank you guys for everything, this is a dream. Unbelievable."

In other lovely Khalid news, he recently announced a Music and Arts Foundation for "underserved communities" and used his platform as way to clap back at a troll who claimed he left his hometown in the dust. "It starts in El Paso and my goal is to provide resources and help bridge education and prominent music programs in the city. I’m giving 30,000 in scholarships next month," he wrote.

Cheers to Khalid.