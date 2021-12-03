Khalid Drops Off "Scenic Drive" Ft. Alicia Keys, JID, Ari Lennox, Smino, Majid Jordan, 6LACK & More

He's tapped a few heavy hitters and noteworthy names to round out his latest project, and it has proven to be successful for Khalid. The accomplished singer has made the most out of the first five years of his music career, catapulting from a starry-eyed hopeful to a Grammy-nominated hitmaker. On Friday (December 3), Khalid delivered his anticipated, nine-track effort Scenic Drive, and it's a project that shows the growing talent of this 23-year-old star.

"Scenic Drive is actually one of the spots that I go to or I went to a lot in El Paso,” the singer recent told Zane Lowe. "It’s this drive up this mountainside and then you look to the left and you see Juarez and see El Paso. Lights. Lights. It's the perfect place to go at night. It's one of those places you go with your friends and you park on the side and you hop out the car and you just sit in awe of how beautiful the city is."

Scenic Drive features looks from Alicia Keys, 6LACK, Lucky Daye, JID, Smino, Majid Jordan, Ari Lennox, Kiana Ledé, and Quin. Stream Scenic Drive and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Intro ft. Alicia Keys

2. Present

3. Backseat

4. Retrograde ft. 6LACK and Lucky Daye

5. Brand New ft. Quin

6. All I Feel Is Rain ft. JID

7. Voicemail ft. Kiana Ledé

8. Open ft. Majid Jordan

9. Scenic Drive ft. Smino and Ari Lennox