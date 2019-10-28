Either Khalid is angry at his label or he just can't wait for all his new music to finally be released. The superstar singer updated his social pages to let everyone know that the concept for his next project is all mapped out and that we may even be lucky enough to find some of the songs online already.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It's been a while since Khalid's last full-length or single release but as he's planning out the next chapter in his career, the R&B crooner informed all of his fans that he's obsessed with pre-emptively releasing his own material. Some artists, like Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert, suffer leaks all the time and others, like Khalid, are actually the ones responsible for the mess. While some artists despise seeing their music online before the official release date, Khalid might actually prefer things that way. The Texan tweeted this weekend that pre-releasing his tracks is one of his favorite pastimes. "All I do is leak my own music lol," he wrote.

I don't know about you but this seems like an invitation to go scouring the web to find any Khalid joints that haven't yet been released. Are you looking forward to his new material?