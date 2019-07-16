Khalid has a show in San Antonio tonight, as part of his Free Spirit tour that's taking him across North America. The "Lovely" singer paid a visit to a local barbeque restaurant in the city last night to grab some dinner and was welcomed with open arms by the staff, especially considering his impromptu karaoke performance. The 21-year-old hit the mic for a little set, singing Jeff Buckley’s “Hallelujah” while a baseball game played in the background.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"The world stops when Khalid walks into your Restaurant on Karaoke night.. signs up as another name and sings his heart out! What. A. Night. And what an amazing person!" the caption of Khalid's performance reads.

Khalid was kind enough to pose for photos with people in the restaurant and when he was asked how he found out about the seemingly local spot he said it was all thanks to a Google search for the "best downtown BBQ."

We previously posted about Khalid's first stop on his tour and how the singer teared up during his set, in awe of how far he's come. “It wasn’t that long ago,” Khalid told the crowd as tears fell down his face. “That I was playing in rooms of 50 people, and no one was paying attention to me, and now I’m in an arena. I’ve done a few tours now, but this one — it means the most to me.”