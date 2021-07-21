Khalid Announces Upcoming Album & Releases "New Normal"

The world is rapidly changing before our very eyes. Many of us have lived through our very first (and hopefully last) pandemic and the possibility of space travel has opened up with the ultra-wealthy starting to take trips to the galaxy. As things continue to change, world-renowned singer Khalid is also undergoing personal alterations, expanding on his sound and releasing his new single "New Normal," which is the first track to arrive from his forthcoming third studio album, titled Everything Is Changing.

The new song was released today, accompanied by a music video. The Andy Hines-directed video marks the beginning of a new era for Khalid, who has been a teenage heartthrob ever since breaking onto the scene. Adopting a more mature persona, Khalid has returned and he's taking on a new approach to his music.

"'New Normal' was inspired by how I was feeling during the pandemic and the emotional toll that quarantine took on me and my friends," said Khalid about the new record. "Everything is Changing as an album really takes that a step further with all of the songs centering around trying to find a purpose and a sense of self in a world where everything is digitally connected but emotionally disconnected. As we all come out of quarantine and venture more into the world and try to reconnect with people we haven’t seen in over a year, I hope the messages explored within the album open up conversations and allow people to access their feelings in a new way."

Listen to the new song below and stay tuned because Everything Is Changing will be releasing this fall.

Quotable Lyrics:

You found your way but it's never enough

Though it's been tough for you

Losing touch

But I, summer has its end sometimes

Although I can't promise you much

You'll be fine, you'll be fine