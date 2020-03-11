UFC's undefeated Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has reportedly received nine-figure offers to fight undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. According to Yahoo Sports, Saudi Arabia officials are willing to give Khabib more than $100M if he agrees to box Money Mayweather on their turf.

"The UFC lightweight champion, who is 28-0, is looking at well more than $100 million if he fights Mayweather. He said that Saudi Arabian officials are very desperate and are offering well into nine figures to put on the bout."

That's a whole lot of money, but it still doesn't seem that The Eagle has any interest in boxing Floyd.

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

During his appearance at a Dominance MMA media day event at the Park MGM, Khabib told Yahoo Sports:

“Mayweather is only a money fight. It’s only for the money, period. That’s it. But they [the Saudis] want me to come very badly to fight with Mayweather.”

Khabib, who will defend his Lightweight championship against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18th, also preached the dangers that come with such an absurd amount of money.

“Before, I had a lot of cousins, but right now [that I have money], I have cousins, uncles, lots of people who all of a sudden are related to me some way. Money is money. Throughout history, money has been dangerous. It caused a lot of problems. You have to be careful with it. “If money goes inside your heart, inside your mind, this is bad. If money is just in your hands, this is good and you can do a lot of stuff. But if money gets inside of you, and takes over your mentality and fills up your heart, it’s dangerous and you have to be careful.”

Mayweather, meanwhile, has floated the idea of boxing both Khabib and Conor McGregor in the same day - but he would require at least $600M himself for that boxing bonanza. Says Mayweather (H/T The Mirror), "In the boxing world as of right now, it doesn’t make sense for me to fight any ordinary fighter. I’m a businessman. The Conor McGregor fight made sense. If it makes money, it makes sense."

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images