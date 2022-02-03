Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the best and most successful fighters in the history of the UFC. He retired with an undefeated record, all while destroying some of the best fighters the sport has ever seen. In the eyes of many, Khabib is one of the GOATs of the sport, and it is probably going to take a very long time before another fighter comes out and does what he was able to accomplish in such a short amount of time.

For those who don't know about Khabib, it is important to point out that this man was fighting bears in Dagestan before he was legally allowed to drive with a learner's permit. The guy is an absolute beast of a human, and it should come as no surprise that he was so successful over the course of his career.

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Khabib is one of those fighters who put everything into his training, and as a result, he doesn't have much time to think about the outside world. In fact, Khabib's pop culture knowledge is so low, that he wasn't even aware of who Drake was when the artist was in Conor McGregor's corner during their fight in 2018.

While appearing on the Nelk Boys podcast, Khabib made the revelation, and it certainly surprised the hosts. Regardless, Khabib was just unaware, and to this day, he still kind of is.





It just goes to show that regardless of how famous you might be, you'll never be known to everyone on the planet.