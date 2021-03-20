After defeating Justin Gaethje in an impressive match just a few months ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov decided to announce his retirement from the UFC as he no longer wanted to fight without his father by his side. This news came as a disappointment to fans everywhere although no one knew for sure whether or not this would be a permanent retirement. Typically, fighters say they are retired but will eventually come back because they love the thrill too much.

Dana White finally got to sit down with Khabib recently, where he talked to the fighter about whether or not he was done for good. In the end, White came away from the meeting with some concrete information, as he took to Instagram and confirmed that Khabib is, indeed, done.

"29-0 it is. He is officially retired," White wrote. "It was incredible to watch you work @khabib_nurmagomedov thank you for EVERYTHING and enjoy whatever is next my friend."

Khabib finished his career with an undefeated record which is huge. Not many fighters can say they have done that and Khabib's wins were against some of the most impressive combatants of all-time. Hopefully, Khabib enjoys a happy retirement, as he certainly deserves it.

Francois Nel/Getty Images