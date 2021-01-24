Khabib Nurmagomedov is considered to be one of the greatest UFC fighters of all-time and when all is said and done, there will be a case to be made that he was the greatest. Last night, Khabib was watching the Conor McGregor Vs. Dustin Poirier fight, and according to reports, he was planning on coming out of retirement if he liked what he saw. After McGregor was easily knocked out in the second round, Khabib immediately took to IG where he thanked Dana White for his work growing the UFC. From the outside looking in, these words tell the story of a man who might be done for good.

"You can like him or hate, but you have to Respect him. This guy build this sport @ufc Thank you for everything. @danawhite. I have so much respect for you," Khabib wrote.

Adding to the speculation that Khabib is completely finished with the sport, is the reply from White which read "It has been a pleasure to watch you work my friend." These words seem to carry some finality and with no real bonafide challengers for Khabib to fight, it looks like Khabib is just over it.

While this is certainly a sad development for MMA fans, many are just glad they got to see Khabib do what he did in his prime.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images