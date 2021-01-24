In a shocking turn of events last night, Conor McGregor was knocked out by Dustin Poirier in the second round of their lightweight match at UFC 257. Many thought McGregor was going to win the match but in the end, it became clear that he just simply wasn't ready for Poirier's wrath. With some steady leg kicks, Poirier was able to get McGregor off balance, and then finished off the fight with some quick punches that left McGregor both dazed and confused.

Immediately following the match, various hot takes were dished out on social media, particularly from the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov, whose rivalry with McGregor has been well-documented over the last few years. In the tweet below, Khabib laid out exactly why he believes McGregor took the L.

"This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality," Khabib said.

Had McGregor won the fight, many thought Khabib would come out of retirement although based on recent comments and events, it's clear that Khabib doesn't see any worthy challengers in his path. At this point, Khabib's fighting days could very well be behind him. Hopefully, this is not the case.

Harry How/Getty Images