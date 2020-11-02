If you're a fan of the UFC and MMA as a whole, then you are certainly aware of the beef between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. These two ended up battling it out against one another back in 2018 and as we all know by now, Khabib is the one who came away from the fight as the victor. The beef between these two was quite ugly but over the past few months, McGregor has actually been quite sympathetic to Khabib, especially after the latter announced his retirement after defeating Justin Gaethje.

Now, McGregor is giving Khabib a whole lot of respect. Yesterday, McGregor conducted a Q&A session on Twitter, where his fans could ask him anything. When asked about Khabib and what he truly thought of him as a fighter, McGregor replied by saying he thinks Khabib is actually the best in the world right now, although he won't be for much longer.

"A phenomenal grappler fighter. The current best in the sport with it. I’ve the answer however and they know it," McGregor wrote.

While Khabib is ultimately retired from the sport, McGregor is still going and in January, he will be taking on Dustin Poirier in what should be a spirited rematch for the ages. After McGregor's knockout of Cowboy Cerrone, we're sure he'll be hungry to get yet another W.

