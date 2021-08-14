Khabib Nurmagomedov is highly regarded as one of the best UFC fighters ever and for good reason. He got to defeat some of the best fighters in the world and at the time of his retirement, he was undefeated. For months, fans have been begging for Khabib to make his return to the Octagon although for now, it appears as that simply isn't in the cards. Dana White has confirmed Khabib's retirement on numerous occasions as the fighter looks to become more of a coach.

While Khabib looks to train the next generation of fighters, it appears as though he is also gearing up for a massive career change. According to Sports Illustrated, Khabib is officially changing sports and will now get to play professional soccer in Russia.

Francois Nel/Getty Images

The 32-year-old champion has officially been signed by FC Legion Dynamo which is a third-division team out of Russia. While the club used to be for Amateurs only, they are now one of the best teams in their league, which means Khabib will get to join a team that is already enjoying quite a bit of success.

Khabib has expressed interest in playing soccer in the past, although no one knew he would someday get to play it professionally. Needless to say, Khabib is taking the Usain Bolt route with his career.

In the future, there is no doubt Legion Dynamo will see an uptick in supporters as curious UFC fans tune in to see just how good Khabib is on the pitch.