If ever you've wandered into Kentucky Fried Chicken with butterflies in your stomach and lust in your eyes, you're in luck. In the most random news from this week, the restaurant chain has revealed a new dating simulator where users will be given a shot at dating Colonel Sanders.

Who knows why you would want to fall in love with an animated version of the KFC founder? Perhaps you're on the hunt for the secret recipe or maybe you're actually attracted to his white goatee. Regardless of your reasoning, here are all the details. As reported by GameSpot, the dating game will be called, I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator. Seriously... That's the real title.

You start off the game as a promising, young culinary student who tries to get close to your classmate, Colonel Sanders. Much like in any simulation game, you'll be forced to make some tough decisions that can alter the course of the game. If you want to end up with the fried chicken legend, you've got to be quick on your toes.

I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator will be available on September 24. Do you think you'll end up finding the secret recipe?