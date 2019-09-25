Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis won Milan Fashion Week this year and it's not even close. Their first night there, Gucci rocked a pink, check short suit. In a daring style choice, he wore white high socks with red leather boots and pulled it off with ease. His wife and cosmetics mogul, Keyshia, dressed in an exquisite lace bodysuit and pink fringed cape that complimented Gucci's suit perfectly.

Two days later, Keyshia is still riding off the high of that evening because she decided to share another photo from the event they attended. In the photo, the Wopsters sit at a dinner table, as Keyshia grabs her man's face. She admiringly stares at him, while Gucci appears equally delighted, flashing his impeccably-white teeth. In her caption, Keyshia gushes, "My World! My Heart! My Love! My Life Partner! My HUSBAND! #MrDavis." The couple has been together since 2010 - Keyshia even stuck by Gucci's side during his time in jail - and still radiate the glow of freshly found love.

Mr. and Mrs. Davis also stole the shine at the Gucci fashion show, where they sat front row in lavish white outfits. They were photographed with other fashion icons, A$AP Rocky and Dapper Dan.