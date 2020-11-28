Key Glock Vows To Never Switch Up In New Single "Never Change"

Memphis artist and Young Dolph associate Key Glock has been dropping banger after banger over the past few years and whenever he drops a new track, his fans get very excited. It's easy to see why as the artist embraces the sounds of his city, all while adding his own unique flavor to the equation.

His latest song "Never Change" is yet another solid release as he comes through with some menacing energy on top of hard-hitting production. The track is all about his rise in the music industry and that while he has more money than he did before, he will never switch up on his friends and family. It's a noble sentiment that certainly makes for great content on this track.

Check out the song below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Shoutout my gang, shoutout my label, uh

Bitch I do my thang, I do my thang while y'all just hating

I'm ballin' like a laker, I'm cutthroat I might trade em'

I'm sippin' smokin' flavors, goin' up like elevators

I mean escalators, killers in the escalade