mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Key Glock Vows To Never Switch Up In New Single "Never Change"

Alexander Cole
November 28, 2020 12:50
116 Views
10
0
Image via Key GlockImage via Key Glock
Image via Key Glock

Never Change
Key Glock

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Key Glock brings forth some menacing energy on his new track "Never Change."


Memphis artist and Young Dolph associate Key Glock has been dropping banger after banger over the past few years and whenever he drops a new track, his fans get very excited. It's easy to see why as the artist embraces the sounds of his city, all while adding his own unique flavor to the equation.

His latest song "Never Change" is yet another solid release as he comes through with some menacing energy on top of hard-hitting production. The track is all about his rise in the music industry and that while he has more money than he did before, he will never switch up on his friends and family. It's a noble sentiment that certainly makes for great content on this track.

Check out the song below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Shoutout my gang, shoutout my label, uh
Bitch I do my thang, I do my thang while y'all just hating
I'm ballin' like a laker, I'm cutthroat I might trade em'
I'm sippin' smokin' flavors, goin' up like elevators
I mean escalators, killers in the escalade

Key Glock
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  116
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Key Glock key glock never change new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Key Glock Vows To Never Switch Up In New Single "Never Change"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject