Key Glock Drops Off New Single "Nothing To Something"

Memphis' uprising in the past few years has been fascinating to watch. Though artists like Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo have been basking in mainstream success, the Paper Route Empire label has been steadily pumping out some of the best music in the South in recent times. Key Glock has been killing things, especially following the release of Yellow Tape and Dum And Dummer with Young Dolph.

This weekend, Key Glock delivered his latest offering, "Nothing To Something." Detailing his drip to a tee and flexing his flow effortlessly, Key Glock floats over the heavy artillery instrumental with a laid back delivery.

This marks one of the first singles we've received from Key Glock since dropping Yellow Tape in January. Check out his latest song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Every since a young'n, all I knew was get the money

Yea, I ran up my commas, I turned nothing into something

Get a big house for my momma and a fish tank with piranhas

On a PJ in pajamas, fell asleep, countin' too much money

