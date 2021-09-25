Kevin Love didn't hold back when asked about Jerry Colangelo's criticism of Love's play during Team USA's most recent training camp for the Tokyo Olympics, on HBO's The Shop, this week. Colangelo, who is the former USA Basketball managing director, had said that Love was out of shape and inviting him was a "mistake."

“I didn’t think Kevin Love was going to play. I wasn’t even sure he had much left to play,” Colangelo said. “He reached out to us and said he was in shape and said he felt he owed us. And on the basis of that, we’re looking at someone with international experience who at one time was a heck of a rebounder and could still shoot the ball. You know, being like a 12th man on a roster.

“Well, it didn’t work out,” Colangelo continued. “He wasn’t in shape. And he was way behind as it turned out. So you move on. Call it a mistake. Call it giving someone an opportunity. Someone who had equity with us.”



Regarding Colangelo, Love said, "fuck him."

Love continued on The Shop explaining that LeBron James had called him after Colangelo's comments were publicized: “[LeBron James] called me, same thing, and was like, ‘Yeah, fuck that, that’s something that should never be said, regardless of what was said on either side and all of that, you just never do that.’”

“It was just wrong in so many ways,” Love added. “And for me, I’m sitting up here being the nice guy right now, but honestly, fuck that.”

