Kevin Love was one of the best players at his position about eight to nine years ago, however, things have changed for the worse over the last few years. While Love had some great moments with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2015 and 2016, there is no denying that he has regressed without LeBron James on the roster. Some nights, Love puts in very little effort and the younger players on the roster have taken notice.

For months, the Cavs have been looking for a solution to this issue, and it is clear as day that the solution is trading Love to another team. Unfortunately for the Cavs, they have been unable to find a trade suitor as not too many teams are interested in the veteran. In fact, according to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, there isn't a single team that is actively pursuing Love.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Per Amico:

"While teams such as the Warriors, Pelicans and others expressed minimal interest after the season, an opposing general manager recently told Hoops Wire that there is currently “no market” for Love."

The asking price for Love has yet to be determined, although, at this point, the Cavs might be lucky to get a bag of Spalding game-ready balls and a Coca-Cola vending machine. In the meantime, the Cavs and Love might just have to consider a buyout as it could be the only way for both sides to resolve their issues.

