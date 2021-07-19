Athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics will be subjected to sleeping on cardboard beds, which are allegedly designed to discourage sexual activities in the Tokyo Olympic Village. The cardboard will collapse under the weight of two people.

American distance runner Paul Chelimo tweeted out pictures of the bed frames, Friday.

"Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports," he explained, before joking, "I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do."



Takashi Aoyama / Getty Images

"At this point I will have to start practicing how to sleep on the floor; cause If my bed collapses and I have no training on sleeping on the floor i’m done," he added.

The Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee released a statement to Japan Today explaining that they are also handing out condoms to the atheletes, as has been a norm at the Olympics since 1988, but say they are not to be used during the event.

“Our intent and goal is not for athletes to use the condoms at the Olympic Village, but to help with awareness by taking them back to their own countries," the committee said.

The Tokyo Olympics are set to kick off on Jul 23th and run through Aug 8th.

