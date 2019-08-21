Has put in work for years in order to climb the Hollywood ranks. Philly born and raised comedian Kevin Hart has toured the stand-up circuit, taken bit parts in low-budget films, and endured criticisms that would have taken many others out of the game. Yet, the 5'4" funnyman continues to mark his territory in the industry, taking his place not only as an entertainer but as a producer, as well.

The HartBeat Productions owner will soon star in and produce a superhero comedy titled Night Wolf. According to Deadline, the film will have the same sort of premise as Meet the Parents, centering around Hart's character visiting his future in-laws and finding that his fiancée's father is a superhero.

Hart's boss moves have landed him in the No. 1 spot, once again, atop Forbe's "World's Highest-Paid Comedians" list. Between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019, Hart reportedly raked in $59 million. Coming in second is Jerry Seinfeld who made $41 million, followed by Jim Gaffigan with $30 million, Trevor Noah at $28 million, and Sebastian Maniscalo with $26 million. The bottom five in order are Gabriel Iglesias with $22 million, Amy Schumer at $21 million, Terry Fator with $17 million, Jeff Dunham earning $15 million, and Aziz Ansari with $13 million.