He may have voiced Kanye West's character in Lil Dicky's star-studded animated visual for the single "Earth," but Kevin Hart won't be attending the Yeezy icon's Sunday Services. Mr. West's weekly church-like gatherings in the mountains of Calabasas are becoming the place to be to spot who's who in the industry. Weekly visitors share clips from the event that include dancing Kardashian-related children and hip hop/rap/classic oldies/Kanye jams sung by dozens of vocalists, conducted by 'Ye.

The Chicago rapper even took his Sunday Service to Coachella earlier this year as he performed with a roaming choir alongside friends and artists DMX, Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, and Chance the Rapper. While many are clamoring for an invitation to one of the West's end of the week events, not every famous name wants to participate.

During an interview with Bevy Smith on her Sirius XM Bevelations radio show, Hart was asked if he and his family would one day make their way to jam out with the West's and crew on a Sunday morning. "It's not really my cup of tea," Hart said. "I don't really, uh, I don't plan on going. I think it's dope that he's found something new and exciting to do. He's a creative guy and this is where his creative juices have taken him, so I wish him nothing but success in doing it."

In the past, Hart has been vocal about disagreeing with some of West's comments as well as his relationship with and admiration of Donald Trump. “I don’t agree with where he is or the way he’s going about getting to the punchline or the point of what he’s doing," he said. "I think we’re in a point in time that the world is being divided, and I think a large piece of the division that’s been promoted and amplified has come from the leader of the free world at times."