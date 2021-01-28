As if a Netflix deal, stand-up comedy, and movies aren't enough, Kevin Hart has added yet another platform to share his comedy with the world. This time when he takes his talents to the mic it will be for a podcast-- one that will feature Jerry Seinfield as the first guest.

SiriusXM announced the debut of the podcast on Wednesday, Inside Jokes with Kevin Hart, along with two other programs. Hart will host the series premiere with Seinfeld’s appearance on the Laugh Out Loud Radio channel on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.

Inside Jokes will feature Hart interviewing top comedians and the rising stars of comedy. Hart and his guests will detail their comedy club experiences and speak on “never-before-heard” stories.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Along with Seinfield, guest appearances are expected to include Steve Harvey, Bill Burr, Cedric the Entertainer, Desus & Mero, Nick Kroll, Hasan Minhaj, and Zainab Johnson.

In a statement regarding the podcast, Hart explained, "I’m sitting down with some of the best voices in comedy to give my listeners the stories behind the jokes they hear on stage. Comedians have been through it all, and I’m excited that I’ll be digging deep into the lives of my peers for my first podcast.”

To go along with Inside Jokes Hart's Laugh Out Loud Network will also produce two new shows, Date Night with Chris and Vanessa on Fridays and The Ladies Room with Jazzy on Mondays and Wednesdays. Both shows launched Tuesday.

In 2020, SiriusXM announced a multi-platform deal with Hart's LOL Network, a program Hart launched three years ago. Hart is expected to expand his comedic empire with even more radio shows, podcasts, and on-demand video.

SiriusXM’s president and CCO, Scott Greenstein, expressed his excitement about Hart's Inside Jokes podcast and the other new series that are coming to SiriusXM, adding, "We continue to collaborate with Laugh Out Loud to shape Kevin’s channel into the pinnacle of diverse comedy programming in audio entertainment."

