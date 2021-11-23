Charlamagne Tha God went from Wendy Williams's sidekick to having his own show on Comedy Central called, The God's Honest Truth. Charlamagne is no stranger to solo hosting duties but this show allows his humor and thoughtfulness to take center stage alongside some of the biggest names in music, film, and entertainment.



Kevin Hart recently sat down with Charlamagne Tha God ahead of the launch of Netflix's True Story. During his appearance, he explained why he doesn't feel inclined to loan money to family members and friends, despite his wealth. "No, you can't do that shit. You'll go crazy trying to make everybody happy," he told Charlamagne. "They say loanin' people money is the easiest way to get rid of people, right? So, if you don't want people in your life, give 'em money, and nine times out of ten, you won't ever see 'em again."

Hart added that he doesn't say no to be mean to people around him but because he knows what his priorities are.

Later on in the episode, he also discussed his aspirations to become a billionaire, which he explained has less to do with the wealth and more to do with the title. "It's about the people that come from where I come from understanding that it's doable," he said. "And the dream isn't about the dollar, it's about the achievement."

