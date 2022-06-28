Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson have apologized for mispronouncing the city of Toronto throughout the runtime of their new Netflix film, The Man From Toronto. The two costars sat down with the Ottawa Sun for a new interview, in which they attempt to make amends with the city.

“You gotta remember, I’m not from Toronto. If you’re from Toronto, of course you have an understanding of how it’s supposed to be said,” Hart told the newspaper in a video call.



Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

He continued: “It’s the name of Woody’s hitman character and all of the people who are referring to him are not from Toronto. He’s a world-renowned hitman and the legend of his killings has grown over the years and throughout his career. So, you got to think, everyone was pronouncing it that way—the Man From Miami, the Man from Wichita—it was all over. Everyone is saying Toe-RON-toe because they’re from all over the place.”

Harrelson added that they loved the time they spent in the city while shooting the film.

“Any time it’s mispronounced to Torontonians, we apologize,” Harrelson said.

The Man From Toronto was released on Netflix, last Friday. The action comedy film follows a "bumbling entrepreneur," played by Kevin Hart who teams up with a "notorious assassin," played by Harrelson, as explained by the streaming service's synopsis.

In addition to Hart and Harrelson, the film stars Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fodé, and more.

